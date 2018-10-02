SBS Punjabi

Punjabi poetry: Kachiyan Pakkiyan Tandaan

SBS Punjabi

tc

A cover of the book, 'Kachiyan-Pakkiyan Tandaan' by Talib Chishti. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 2 October 2018 at 5:21pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In this week's 'Kitabaan Di Parchol', meet Pakistani Punjabi poet Talib Chishti.

Published 2 October 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 2 October 2018 at 5:21pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
In our weekly literary review, 'Kitabaan Di Parchol', SBS Punjabi explores Pakistan's Punjabi poet Talib Chishti's book of poetry, Kachiyan Pakkiyan Tandaan. The book is a compilation of the poet's thoughts which are expressed through various styles such as geet, ghazal and nazm. Our Lahore-based correspondent highlights poet Chishti's commentary on the contradictions of human nature.

 

Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to the feature in Punjabi.

Follow us on
Facebook
 and
Twitter
Related stories

Meet Pakistani Punjabi poet Zahid Nawaz

Athroo aap daleelan; lovely poetry by Javed Akhtar

Book Review of 'Harf Tandoor', written by Asghar Faheem



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?