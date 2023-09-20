Queensland Police propose a new theory on Hindu temple vandalism. Here’s what we know

Queensland Police have released several full and partial investigation documents regarding a Hindu temple vandalism incident in Brisbane, following a Freedom of Information (FOI) application lodged by local resident B S Goraya.





On 3 March, the outer wall of Shree Laxminarayan Mandir in the suburb of Burbank was defaced with slogans appearing to support the pro-Khalistan Sikh separatist movement.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded strict action against the culprits when he visited Australia in May to attend the Quad Leaders meeting. Credit: B S Goraya In the documents, investigators propose a new theory on the vandalism case, in which no suspects have been identified, as reported by The Times of India , a leading newspaper in India.





“Intel officers also believe that the graffiti may have been done by the Hindus themselves to generate police attention towards the SFJ group,” one of the documents reads.





SFJ, or Sikhs for Justice, is a US-based group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan.



The group recently organised several events for the ‘Khalistan referendum’ – a non-binding and non-governmental vote on the carving of a separate country for Sikhs from within the Indian state of Punjab – across Australia’s large cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.





The event in Brisbane was held on 19 March, before which the news of the defacing of Shree Laxminarayan Mandir surfaced.





Melbourne’s voting event held in January this year was marred by violent clashes between Khalistan supporters and those who had turned up to protest the vote.



‘Expose the real culprits’

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Goraya explained the reasons behind his FOI application.





He said he was travelling in the UK when he got the news about the temple vandalism.





“It was claimed by some people on social media as an act by Sikhs. I could never imagine that any ordinary Sikh would commit such an act because Sikhs respect all religions,” he said.





“Upon my return (to Australia), I lodged an application under the Freedom of Information Act by paying a fee of approximately $54 requesting the release of police findings on the incident so that the real culprits can be exposed.”





Mr Goraya said Queensland Police then provided him with various full and partial documents detailing the findings of their investigation into the incident.



Queensland Police provided Mr Goraya with various full and partial documents. Credit: B S Goraya In one of those documents, the police states, “the cameras attached to the residence as well as the newly-installed cameras on the outer wall all went off around 6.30 pm on 03/03/2023 shortly after they were installed.”





“IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THE CCTV MAY HAVE BEEN PURPOSELY SHUT OFF,” they write in all capitals.



Credit: B S Goraya The temple had around 30 CCTV cameras installed in and around the complex at that time.





At least five Hindu temples have been vandalised around Australia this year, including three in Melbourne with slogans in support of the pro-Khalistan Sikh separatist movement sprayed in graffiti.





In another document, the police state, “a review of similar offences that occurred in Victoria revealed that some of the letters have similarities in the manner which they were written (Possibility that it is the same offender who may have come from Victoria and attended the Sikh rally in Brisbane on 04/03/2023”.



A review of similar offences that occurred in Victoria revealed that some of the letters have similarities in the manner in which they were written in both the places. Credit: B S Goraya According to Mr Goraya, "when police returned to the temple on 6 March, they found the walls of the temple had been cleaned by the temple authorities".





“It seemed like the temple authorities didn’t want to pursue the case any further and therefore the police closed the case,” he added.





Condemning the temple attacks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded strict action against the culprits when he visited Australia in May to attend the Quad Leaders meeting.





Australia is home to nearly 209,000 Sikhs, which accounts for 0.8 per cent of the total population, according to the 2021 Census, which also notes Sikhism is the country's fifth-largest and fastest-growing religious group.





Hinduism has emerged as the fourth-largest religion in the nation, with 440,300 people following it. This equates to nearly 2 per cent of the Australian population and represents a growth of roughly 150 per cent over 10 years.



India-Canada row

Voting in the Khalistan referendum, which began in October 2021, has so far been held in the UK, Switzerland, Italy, Canada and Australia.





In a recent turn of events, the diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has become tense owing to the Khalistan discourse.





Speaking in the Canadian parliament earlier this week, prime minister Justin Trudeau said his country's intelligence agencies were "actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar."





Rejecting the allegations, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a media release in which it urged Canada to "take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil".





A resident of Surrey in British Columbia, Mr Nijjar was a pro-Khalistan activist who has been accused by India for spreading anti-India sentiments amongst the Sikh community living in Canada.





As the row escalated, the two countries also went on to expel each other's diplomats.





Australia, a partner with Canada in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance along with the US, the UK and New Zealand, is closely observing the spat between New Delhi and Ottawa.





On 19 September, the Australian government said it was " deeply concerned " about allegations that India may have been involved in the murder of Mr Nijjar.





In reaction to Mr Trudeau’s allegations against India, NSW Gurdwaras issued a statement expressing concerns of the local Sikh community.





Sikh associations have requested the Australian government to ensure the safety and security of citizens in Australia and overseas. Credit: Media release by Australian Sikh Association with other Gurudwaras SBS Punjabi has requested comment from Shree Laxminarayan Mandir management and is awaiting their reply.





A request for comment has also been sent out to the Queensland Police media unit.



