Replica of Attari border created in Punjab village for Salman Khan film

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned to Mumbai after their gala wedding in Italy.





after their wedding Source: Harpreet Kaur





Now 36 years old, Priyanka Chopra is getting ready to marry her 26 year-old fiancé Nick Jonas on 1 st December.





The wedding will take place in Rajasthan’s Umer Palace hotel as per Indian traditions. The cost of venue hire alone is estimated at Rs 43 lakh.





venue is decided Source: Harpreet Kaur





Replica of Attari border has been created in Ludhiana’s Ballowal village for shooting new movie ‘Bharat’.





Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Bharat is based on Indo-Pak partition.





Kapil Sharma’s new comedy show is going to start very soon. It is expected that the first show will be aired on Christmas Eve with Sharukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.





