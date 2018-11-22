SBS Punjabi

Replica of Attari border created in Punjab village for Salman Khan film

SBS Punjabi

Salman Khan's new movie Bharat

has a replica set up in Ballowal village in Ludhiana. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2018 at 7:02pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Bharat is based on Indo-Pak partition of 1947. This and more in today's Bollywood Gupshup from India.

Published 22 November 2018 at 7:02pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned to Mumbai after their gala wedding in Italy.   

Deepika and Ranbir
after their wedding Source: Harpreet Kaur


Now 36 years old, Priyanka Chopra is getting ready to marry her 26 year-old fiancé Nick Jonas on 1st December.

The wedding will take place in Rajasthan’s Umer Palace hotel as per Indian traditions. The cost of venue hire alone is estimated at Rs 43 lakh.

Priyanka and Jonas wedding
venue is decided Source: Harpreet Kaur


Replica of Attari border has been created in Ludhiana’s Ballowal village for shooting new movie ‘Bharat’.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Bharat is based on Indo-Pak partition.

Kapil Sharma’s new comedy show is going to start very soon. It is expected that the first show will be aired on Christmas Eve with Sharukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other stories

Bollywood star beats Tom Cruise to become world’s richest actor

A year after Hollywood, MeToo hits Bollywood

Was Sydney Airport incidence with Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty racism?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?