Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali’ reportedly renamed as ‘Bhaijaan’

Radhe Salman Khan

Salman Khan's next film to hit the theatres on Diwali 2022. Source: Supplied by Zee

Published 24 June 2021 at 10:18am, updated 24 June 2021 at 10:22am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The film that stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali 2022. This and more in our weekly update from the world of music and cinema.

The Farhad Samji film's first look is expected to be unveiled this year. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in key roles.

In other news, the title track of Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Sherni' is creating quite a buzz. The song celebrates the courage of women who have created a niche by defying conventions.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

