SBS Punjabi News 17 Feb: Victoria's lockdown to be lifted as the state records zero new cases of COVID-19

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Victoria's five-day lockdown will end on time, with authorities confident the "circuit breaker" has helped contain the Holiday Inn outbreak.





The five-kilometre movement limit and four reasons to leave the house have been removed.





Advertisement

Mask wearing will remain mandatory in public settings ((indoor and outdoor)), where physical distancing cannot be maintained.





Residents are allowed to have up to five visitors in their home, and up to 20 people are allowed to gather in public places.





Public and private workplaces are allowed to have 50 per cent of their workforce return to the office, and schools will re-open tomorrow [[THUR 18 FEB]], so too retail, hospitality and religious gatherings.





Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he finds it hard to believe Prime Minister Scott Morrison wasn't aware of sexual assault allegations surrounding the Liberal Party until Monday





Mr Morrison maintains that his office only found out about the allegations last week and he was not aware until Monday.





Australian of the Year and advocate for survivors of sexual assault Grace Tame has praised Brittany Higgins for ending her silence.





Some of the first doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine have been produced at a CSL plant in Melbourne.





COVID-19 frontline workers in New South Wales will start being vaccinated against the virus on Monday.





Queensland plans to administer the first 100 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to healthcare workers on the Gold Coast on Monday.





World number One Ash Barty is out of the Australian Open tennis tournament... after a devastating 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat in the opening match against Karolina Muchova, on Rod Laver Arena.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



