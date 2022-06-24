SBS Punjabi

Sidhu Moose Wala's songs trending worldwide, making him a global sensation

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala enters Billboard Global 200 Chart.

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala enters Billboard Global 200 Chart.

Published 24 June 2022 at 12:08pm, updated 24 June 2022 at 12:19pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
SYL is the first song released after Sidhu moose Wala's death and has already garnered over 12 million YouTube views within a few hours of its premiere. Also, the late artist has become the first Punjabi singer to make it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart, with his song '295' ranked 154th on the global music platform.

Sidhu Moosewala's first song released after his death went viral as soon as it was premiered.

The song titled 'SYL' has been flooded with emotional reactions, giving his millions of fans another opportunity to cherish the artist.

Also weeks after his death, Sidhu Moose Wala has become the first Punjabi singer to make it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart. 

The Youtube views of his song '295' have risen to over 200 million and the song has been ranked 154th on Billboard- the global music platform.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead at JawaharKe village in Mansa district. 

After his death, it was announced that his father Balkaur Singh would receive all his unfinished work.

It is likely that music lovers would hear several unreleased Sidhu tracks in the future.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this and more Bollywood reports in Punjabi.

