Sidhu Moose Wala's songs trending worldwide, making him a global sensation

Sidhu Moosewala's first song released after his death went viral as soon as it was premiered.





The song titled 'SYL' has been flooded with emotional reactions, giving his millions of fans another opportunity to cherish the artist.





Also weeks after his death, Sidhu Moose Wala has become the first Punjabi singer to make it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart.





The Youtube views of his song '295' have risen to over 200 million and the song has been ranked 154th on Billboard- the global music platform.





On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead at JawaharKe village in Mansa district.





After his death, it was announced that his father Balkaur Singh would receive all his unfinished work.





It is likely that music lovers would hear several unreleased Sidhu tracks in the future.





