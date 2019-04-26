‘Sikh Games in Melbourne even surpassed our expectations’, say organisers

The 32nd Australian Sikh Games saw thousands of competitors vying in various sporting codes, with many matches drawing thousands of spectators.





Contestants and their supporters had arrived from all major cities and even regional areas of Australia, whilst overseas participants had travelled from New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Canada and USA.





A total of 232 teams participated in various sporting competitions this time - which is a record in itself.











Sports like swimming and touch football were added to the Games this time, and the President of the Melbourne Organising Committee told SBS Punjabi that "An AFL Cup was part of the Australian Sikh Games for first time ever, and we even had the Men's and Women's T20 World Cups on site."





Attendance numbers reached an all time high, with Victoria Police and traffic wardens confirming an attendance of over 65,000 people on day 1 and over 70,000 people on day 2.





The audience at the cultural stage Source: SBS Punjabi





Apart from large-scale cultural and entertainment performances, food, tea, snacks, water and fruit were provided absolutely free of cost to everyone at the Games.





Highlighting the magnitude of this undertaking Mr Garcha said, "73,000 plates of free vegetarian food (langar) were provided on April 19 and around 90,000 plates were served on April 20."





Raw materials used for preparing langar over the first two days of the Australian Sikh Games Source: SBS Punjabi





Estimates were provided to SBS Punjabi about the raw materials used for serving this free food, which included 1500 kilograms of rice, 1200 kilograms of wheat flour, 1150 kilos of lentils and 800 kilograms of yoghurt over the first two days alone.





Hundreds of volunteers were at hand to serve the food and to provide any assistance needed.





Kabaddi was a major draw, but soccer was the most popular sport, with 91 teams competing.





Apart from that, 40 teams competed in volleyball, with hockey competitions being moved to another venue to accommodate all the games.











There was a recreation of a Punjabi village scene at one of the arenas, and stalls that displayed culture, heritage as well as art.





SBS Punjabi team was at the venue and provided extensive coverage of the event via our Facebook page.











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









