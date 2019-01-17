Supreme Court issues notice to CBI after Sajjan Kumar's appeal

The apex court has not announced any decision on the matter, and instead, has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to send it's response within six weeks.





In December last year, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a case pertaining to the killing of five Sikhs in the Delhi Cantt area during the November 1984 pogroms. He was also found guilty of inciting a mob to burn a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) in Raj Nagar, and was sentenced to life imprisonment.





He surrendered to the authorities on December and since then, has been in custody in Delhi's Mandoli jail.





Mr Kumar's bail application was initially rejected, after which he appealed to the Supreme Court.





Representing the victims in this case, lawyer HS Phoolka said the Supreme Court has given CBI six weeks to send a response to the court, after which the next hearing will be held.





Mr Phoolka also said that an notice had been filed against Mr Sajjan Kumar's appeal as well as bail application.





Hear more about this and other stories making the news in India this week, including updates on the 'Kartarpur langha' - a Pakistan Minister has stated that 35 per cent of the work has already been completed, whilst Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has demanded passport- free access to the holy shrine to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.





