Swiss government to install a statue to honour Sridevi's memory

Also, in this week's Bollywood Gupshup, hear more about these stories:





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan awarded Mertiship Award for best entertainment in US





Rishi Kapoor longing to see Bahu Rani (Alia) in house.





New song ‘Khatar Pattar’ of movie Suee Dhaga is released.





Soee Dhaga Source: Harpreet Kaur





Salman Khan won’t need permission to travel overseas, orders Jodhpur High Court.





Sania Mirza’s baby shower themed on Pyjama Party becomes a huge success.















