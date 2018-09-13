SBS Punjabi

Swiss government to install a statue to honour Sridevi's memory

Sri Devi

Sri Devi's CHANDNI boosted tourism in Switzerland. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 13 September 2018 at 12:06pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Some songs of Sridevi’s all time hit movie Chandni were filmed in Switzerland and it is believed that the local tourism got a boost due to those songs. The Swiss government has now decided to install a statue to immortalise the memory of the Bollywood diva.

