'There is no place for violence in our homes': Jit Kaur

Meet Jit Kaur, a trailblazer for womens' rights in New Zealand. She founded New Zealand Sikh Womens Association back in 2002, an organisation that has gone on to help hundreds of victims violence.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Jit Kaur recalled events of the early 2000s with horror, when at least five women of Indian origin committed suicide due to suspected family violence issues. “One young woman went atop a bridge, first threw her baby and then herself jumped into the water, ending two lives at the same time.”





“That’s when my friend and the-then Prime Minister Helen Clarke urged me to do something about this, and NZSWA was born in 2002.”

The Auckland-based association helped women (and men) suffering family violence, and grappling with other issues while settling in a new country.





Over the years, the organisation has grown considerably. Based in Otahuhu, they continue to support dozens of victims of violence to this day.





‘We get many police and court rererrals,” said Jit Kaur. “ Apart from that, several victims come to us in crisis as drop-ins. I think we cater to at least 15 new cases a week and have a large network of volunteers who help out.”





“My message to our community is, don’t be ashamed or shy to talk about deomestic violence. Seek help and support. My phone number and that of our volunteers is available at all times of day and night, every day of the year. There is absolutely no place for violence in our households and anyone experiencing it must come forward.”





Watch our video interview with Mrs Jit Kaur by clicking on the video below











