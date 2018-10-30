Tragic death of a young lawyer in Perth

SBS Punjabi

Kistamul Muzahid

An active hiker, air force cadet and budding lawyer Kismatual Muzahid died while hiking in Perth. Source: Dibjot

Published 30 October 2018 at 2:37pm, updated 1 November 2018 at 9:46am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

The community is in deep shock at sudden and untimely death of 27 year old Kismatul Muzahid - an experienced hiker, an Air Force cadet and a professional lawyer.

"Kismatul Muzahid who studied at one of Sydney’s top selective schools was a smart, intelligent and a noble soul who was always willing to give his best to help others", SBS Punjabi has been told.

Dibjot Singh, a fellow student at Sydney Tech High school recalls that, ‘Kismatul was almost six foot tall, had a solid frame and was a keen hiker. We are deeply shocked at how a person who has been an Air Force cadet since school days and had previously hiked 15-20 kms many times, could die while navigating a small 8 kilometer track’.

‘Overall Kismatul was very noble soul who was always keen to help others. He had great interest in politics and often posted articles on current affairs. Despite his busy life, Kismatul kept in touch with all of his school buddies through social media’.

Dibjot said, ‘Even though news media is reporting that he was suffering from high blood pressure but the real cause of death would be ascertained in the post mortem report. Family and friends are trying to bring his body back to Sydney where a funeral would be held by end of this week’.

