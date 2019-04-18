SBS Punjabi

'Veeru' threatens to climb Mathura water tank if 'Basanti' doesn't get elected

Bollywood GupShup

Dream Girl, Hema Malini is BJP candidate from Mathura constituency. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 18 April 2019 at 10:04am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood legend Dharmendra is campaigning for his wife Hema Malini, also dubbed Bollywood's Dream Girl, who is a BJP candidate from Mathura in the upcoming India general elections.

Repeating his famous Sholay dialogue, Dharmendra 'threatened' Mathura voters to elect Hema Malini (Sholay's Basanti), or else he will climb a water tank in Mathura (in a throwback to one of Bollywood's most famous film). 

Hear about this, and the following stories on this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt danced on Punjabi beats in Jalandhar to promote an event for the Indian Air Force.

They were in complete Punjabi look and danced Bhangra alongwith the locals.

