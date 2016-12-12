Vipin Sharma touching new horizons within Bollywood

SBS Punjabi

Vipin Sharma at SBS Melbourne Studio

Vipin Sharma at SBS Melbourne Studio

Published 12 December 2016 at 5:11pm, updated 13 December 2016 at 4:21pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Vipin Sharma is an Indian film actor known for his works predominantly in Bollywood. Here he is in conversation with SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Vipin Sharma has been a part of some of the most successful, albeit diverse films coming out of Bollywood in recent times.

Taare Zameen Par, Jannat, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, all three films have only one thing in common, actor, Vipin Sharma’s electrifying presence.

In Taare Zameen Par (2007), he played a dyslexic child's father, written by Amole Gupte and directed by Aamir Khan.

Vipin is Sharma an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi, India and the Canadian Film Centre, Toronto, Canada.

