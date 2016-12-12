Vipin Sharma touching new horizons within Bollywood

Vipin Sharma has been a part of some of the most successful, albeit diverse films coming out of Bollywood in recent times.





Taare Zameen Par, Jannat, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, all three films have only one thing in common, actor, Vipin Sharma’s electrifying presence.





In Taare Zameen Par (2007), he played a dyslexic child's father, written by Amole Gupte and directed by Aamir Khan.





Vipin is Sharma an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi, India and the Canadian Film Centre, Toronto, Canada.









