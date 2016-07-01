SBS Punjabi

Vivek Singha - Science Party candidate for Greenway, NSW

Vivek Singha

Vivek Singha Source: ISTCOSA photography

Published 1 July 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 7:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Vivek Singha is the director of foxG1 Foundation Australia. He is Science Party candidate for the seat of Greenway, NSW. Here we have a short conversation with Vivek as presented by Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Vivek has appealed for public support, "Please vote for science because science promises progress. Science shares an optimistic future of plenty, abundance and comfort for everyone through scientific research and common sense".

"I stand for better Australia which is for all Australians, irrespective of their race, religion or gender. As a Science Party candidate, I stand for better and adequate funding for education, health and a clean environment, with an open transparent government. We are for creating the jobs of the future, and to invest in researching the latest technologies to benefit humanity. We promise doubling scientific research to research and cure disease, ensuring healthy lifestyle for ourselves and for our children and all future generations" said Vivek in a conversation with SBS Radio.
 

