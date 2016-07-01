Vivek Singha - Science Party candidate for Greenway, NSW

"I stand for better Australia which is for all Australians, irrespective of their race, religion or gender. As a Science Party candidate, I stand for better and adequate funding for education, health and a clean environment, with an open transparent government. We are for creating the jobs of the future, and to invest in researching the latest technologies to benefit humanity. We promise doubling scientific research to research and cure disease, ensuring healthy lifestyle for ourselves and for our children and all future generations" said Vivek in a conversation with SBS Radio.