What do Australians think about the new agriculture laws of India?

Despite PM Modi's assurance that agriculture reforms are beneficial for farmers, protests have erupted in different parts of the country, including Punjab and Haryana.





According to the central government of India, these reforms will help accelerate growth in the agriculture sector through the investment of private companies to build the infrastructure and supply chain in both national as well as global markets.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi , Manjot Singh who runs a law firm in Melbourne and also teaches law, says he has read the new bills, and comparing them to the old legislation he believes this is a "great initiative" from the Indian government. Manjot Singh Source: Supplied “I’ve read through all the bills and also looked at the previous legislations of the agriculture sector. This is one of the best initiatives taken by the government of India and the provisions will be beneficial to all: farmers, consumers and traders,”

Ajit Singh Chauhan, a community ambassador of the Indian community and a social worker in Melbourne, who is directly working with the farmer unions in India says the government has not issued a proper level of information for the local community or the farmers working on the ground level that they could understand the impact of these bills on the agriculture industry. Ajit Singh Chauhan Source: Supplied “As far as I know, the community of Punjab is not ready for such bills due to their lack of awareness. A lot of the farmers in India live below the poverty line and lack the understanding of the impact of these bills on the farming sector,”





To hear their full interviews click on the audio link above.





