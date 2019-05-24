What led to Modi’s win and Rahul’s defeat?

The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s spectacular win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha (parliamentary) elections has impressed all and sundry. On the other hand, the Congress-led opposition posted a dismal performance yet again after their decimation in 2014 following a 10-year rule.





SBS Punjabi spoke with Satnam Singh Manak, Managing Editor of Ajit, the world’s largest selling Punjabi daily, to analyse how both parties met their fate.





“BJP has a cadre-based approach down till the voting booth level in India while Congress stays distant from their electorate. If they are to revive their fortunes, Congress has to percolate their party workers down to the last voter in their area,” explains Mr Manak.





Click on the player at the top to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





