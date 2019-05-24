SBS Punjabi

What led to Modi’s win and Rahul’s defeat?

SBS Punjabi

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

L-R: Indian PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Source: AAP, Getty

Published 24 May 2019 at 6:15pm, updated 25 May 2019 at 10:24am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Leading Punjabi editor Satnam Singh Manak does a post-mortem of the resounding victory of the Narendra Modi-led BJP, in this interview

The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s spectacular win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha (parliamentary) elections has impressed all and sundry. On the other hand, the Congress-led opposition posted a dismal performance yet again after their decimation in 2014 following a 10-year rule.

SBS Punjabi spoke with Satnam Singh Manak, Managing Editor of Ajit, the world’s largest selling Punjabi daily, to analyse how both parties met their fate.

“BJP has a cadre-based approach down till the voting booth level in India while Congress stays distant from their electorate. If they are to revive their fortunes, Congress has to percolate their party workers down to the last voter in their area,” explains Mr Manak.

Click on the player at the top to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

