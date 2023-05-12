Wide open roads enticing more people from the cities

After moving from Nepal with his wife over a year ago, Mr Anil Acharya found he wasn't getting enough quality time with his family while working as an engineer.





So they decided to make the move to the regions and seek a quieter, more relaxed lifestyle.





He says it's improved their lives in many ways.





And the Acharya family isn't alone.





The Regional Australia Institute has found one in five people are considering moving to a regional area from the city.





The Institute has found regional Australia grew by 70,000 people between 2020 and 2021 due to the changing migration patterns caused by the pandemic.





This year, regional migration is up 16 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, despite a small increase in regional residents returning to the cities.





But moving to the regions also has its flaws.





The availability of regional healthcare providers remains the largest barrier preventing people moving to the regions, with 75 per cent of people saying accessing health services is more difficult than in urban areas.



