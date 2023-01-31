Work to do on gender job divide in Australia

A female footy player plumber at a construction site in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

There is a widening gender gap across several industries including construction, technology, health and education based on a new report. The Committee for Economic Development of Australia found an inflexible workforce is further entrenching male and female-dominated sectors.

A paper into occupational roles shows that the gender divide is persisting across key industries, despite an increasing number of women entering the workforce.

A new report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) says there are still high levels of gender segregation.

Female participation in the workforce has risen by 41 per cent since 1980, but there are still clear female and male-dominated areas of the workforce.

Women are severely underrepresented in construction and STEM fields, which include industries such as science, technology and agriculture.

In fact, in the already female-dominated education and healthcare sector, the proportion of women has increased.

CEDA CEO Melinda Cilento says a segregated workforce is detrimental to the individual as well as workforce productivity.

If you've got barriers to people working in sectors based on their gender, it means on an individual level people are not able the work they want to or are good at. It means we're limiting flexibility in work places and we're actually putting a lid on productivity. I think one of the best examples of that is the construction sector which is very male dominated, and recent research there has shown that when you increase diversity and when you increase the number of women working in that sector, you see improved communication, improved productivity and improved safety, and actually improved wellbeing across men working in the sector, so better mental health for instance.
READ MORE

Women’s leadership movements on the rise globally

Women take over all religious services at Sydney Sikh temple on International Women’s Day

Share

Latest podcast episodes

New Zealand Weather

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 30 January 2023

MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png

Voting in 'Khalistan referendum' unfolds amid clashes in Melbourne

sbs

'Save language, save culture': Pakistani Punjabi writer Parveen Malik talks about language preservation

There are concerns disability employment services are failing to place jobseekers

Royal Commission report on failing disability employment provider may just be the beginning, say advocates