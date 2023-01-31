Work to do on gender job divide in Australia

A paper into occupational roles shows that the gender divide is persisting across key industries, despite an increasing number of women entering the workforce.





A new report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) says there are still high levels of gender segregation.





Female participation in the workforce has risen by 41 per cent since 1980, but there are still clear female and male-dominated areas of the workforce.





Women are severely underrepresented in construction and STEM fields, which include industries such as science, technology and agriculture.





In fact, in the already female-dominated education and healthcare sector, the proportion of women has increased.





CEDA CEO Melinda Cilento says a segregated workforce is detrimental to the individual as well as workforce productivity.



