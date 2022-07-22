In 2019, several thousand people applied for a 489 visa with the hope of making Australia their home.





It's a visa for skilled migrants to work in regional and high-needs parts of Australia, so with labour shortages, applicants were hopeful.





The Australian government's website at that time said waiting times were around eight months, so applicants paid the $4,000 fee, and hoped.





Many quit their jobs, sold their family homes, and based their financial future on the expectation they would be moving to Australia within a year.





Parag Patel thought the shift from the Liberal to a Labor government might help his bid to come to Australia. But he says he's still had no luck.





A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs says the Government is "committed to supporting Australia’s economic recovery through addressing critical skills shortages and workforce gaps by supporting industry to attract and retain skilled visa holders".





But SBS News has been told there are about 1,500 primary and 4,200 secondary applicants who are stuck in limbo, with no certainty of their family's future.





Click on the player to listen to this information in Punjabi:

LISTEN TO Would-be skilled migrants are still waiting for their 489 visas SBS Punjabi 22/07/2022 07:11 Play







