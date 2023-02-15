Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Fifth story

Marianna_Kherson_Stockholm_2.jpg

Marianna Polevikova at 2022 Stockholm Pride holding the sign "Kherson". Photo Supplied by Ms Polevikova

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Ahead of World Pride 2023 in Sydney, SBS Russian gathered stories of the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community members. In the fifth episode, we talk to Marianna Polevikova from Kherson.

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
  • Lifeline — support for anyone having a personal crisis — 13 11 14
  • Beyond Blue — for anyone feeling depressed or anxious — 1300 22 4636
  • QLife — counselling for LGBTIQ+ individuals — 1800 184 527
SBS Russian would like to thank
Quarteera
, Berlin-based organization for Russian-speaking LGBTQI+ people. Quarteera hosts its own
Russian-language podcast "Queer-talk" 
detailing life stories of LGBTQI+ people from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

SBS Russian would like to remind our listeners that it might be impossible to promptly check the accuracy of information during the war.

Previous episodes of the series

Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Fourth story

Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Third story

Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Second story

Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. First story

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Wycliffe Well Holiday Park

The Biden administration said that aliens have nothing to do with them

Chinese spy baloon.png

Dr Leonid Petrov comments on a Chinese balloon and other unidentified aerial objects discovered in the US

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 14.02.2023

0T5C0212.jpg

Aida Tokhtaeva on dyeing silk with food waste, sustainable lifestyle, and starting business in Australia