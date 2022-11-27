SBS Samoan

Toe tetele le koviti 19 i Saina, talanoaina vavao

An epidemic control worker walks by a barricade outside a community under lockdown (Getty)

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 25: An epidemic control worker wears a protective suit as he walks by a barricade outside a community under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on November 25, 2022 in Beijing, China. China recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began Wednesday, as authorities stuck to their strict zero tolerance approach to containing the virus with lockdowns, mandatory testing, mask mandates, and quarantines as it struggles to contain outbreaks.In an effort to try to bring rising cases under control, the government last week closed most stores and restaurants for inside dining, switched schools to online studies, and asked people to work from home. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Published 27 November 2022 at 10:27pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Miriama Pomare
Se vaaiga i Saina ma le toe tetele ai o le pepesi a le koviti 19

