மகனது மருத்துவநிலைமையால் நாடுகடத்தலை எதிர்கொண்ட குடும்பம் ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் தங்கியிருக்க அனுமதி

Key Points A Perth family facing deportation has been granted permanent residency.

The family was ordered to leave because their son has Down syndrome, and deemed a burden on the taxpayer.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles personally intervened in the case.

A Perth family facing deportation because their son was born with Down syndrome has been granted permanent residency after a personal intervention from Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.





The decision, which comes just over a week before the family had been ordered to leave Australia, means Krishna Aneesh and Aneesh Kollikkara, along with their two children, will remain in Australia for the long-term.





The family, from India, was told last month they had just 35 days to leave the country because their 10-year-old Aaryan's condition meant he was deemed a burden on the taxpayer.





The parents have been pleading with Mr Giles to personally intervene, their last chance to remain in the country after they exhausted all legal options.



In letter to the family on Wednesday, Mr Giles confirmed he had granted them immediate permanent residency.





"[The minister] has personally considered your case and has decided to exercise his public interest power in your case to substitute the decision of the [Administrative Appeals] Tribunal," the letter said.





Speaking to SBS News before the decision was made public, People With Disability Australia treasurer Suresh Rajan, who is representing the family, said the children remained “completely” unaware of the situation's dynamics, and were still getting used to the intense media spotlight.





“A couple of the teachers at the school [are] quite upset for the family, and for this little fella,” he said.





“They're struggling with all of the mental health consequences of potentially treating this child as someone who's not required by this country, not wanted by this country.”





The couple both work in highly-skilled industries, which Labor has argued should be key target groups for incoming immigration .





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



