ANZAC - நினைவுக் கவிதை

On Anzac Day, Australians across the country commemorate those who served, fought and perished in the Australian and New Zealand forces. Over time, the significance of the day has extended to those who were on the opposite side of the battles.





Here is the Ode of Remembrance in Tamil:





மீதமுள்ள எம்மைப் போல் அவர்கள் முதுமையடைய மாட்டார்கள்;





வயது அவர்களை சோர்வடையச் செய்யாது, காலம் கடந்தாலும் அவர்கள் நினைவுகள் அழியாது.





அந்தி வேளையிலும் அதி காலையிலும்





நாம் அவர்களை நினைவில் கொள்வோம் .



Roll of Honour Australian War Memorial Credit: Fiona Silsby for AWM 2016.8.157.4 For more information on Australia's Anzac Day traditions, visit the Australian War Memorial.

