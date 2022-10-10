ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዛዕባ ጥዕና ኣእምሮ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

News and Current affairs

Despairing child sitting with head on knees in the dark frame of a doorway, backlit by a room behind flooded with daylight Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 3:22pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS

ንኣእምሮኣዊ ጥዕናኻን ደሓንካን ዝምልከት ርክብ ንምግባር ናይ ሃገራዊ ናይ ስነኣእምሮ ሓለዋ ጥዕና ኮምሽን ካብ ዝተፈላለየ ከባቢ ኣውስትራሊያ ምስ ዝመጹ ሰባት ዘራኽብ ፕሮግራም እዩ ። ኣብዚ ዓመት እዚ እቲ ኮምሽን ካብ ጆርጅ ታውን ናይ ታዝማኒያ ክሳብ ይርካላ ኣብ ኖርዘርን ተሪቶርይ ፡ ኣብ መላእ ብሮሜ ዌስተርን ኣውስትራሊያ ፡ ከምኡውን ደሴት ፓልም ኣብ ኲንስላንድ ኣብ መላእ ቪክቶሪያ ን37 ማሕበረሰባት በጺሕዎም ።

Published 10 October 2022 at 3:22pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Neymar Junior.jfif

ቱራ ዓብዲዋክ ኣብ ማራቶን ቺካጎ ካልኣይ ዳዊት የማነ ኸኣ ኣብ ዙር ኢራን ሳልሳይ ወጺኦም፣ ምርጫ ብራዚልን ሃገራዊት ጋንታን ብኸመይ ተኣሳሲሮም፧

Live Podcast Ibro 1.JPG

ቀጥታ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (10 ጥቅምቲ 2022)

Radio telescopes - Tigrinya.jpg

“ግጭት ትግራይ ዘቤታዊ ጉዳይ ኢትዮጵያ'ዩ።" ኤርትራ

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-BRIDGE

ዩክሬን ንድንድል መራኸቢ ክርሚያን ራሻን ምፍራሳ ስራሕ ግብረ ሽበራ ፈጺማ ክትብል ራሻ ከሲሳ።