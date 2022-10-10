ዛዕባ ጥዕና ኣእምሮ

Despairing child sitting with head on knees in the dark frame of a doorway, backlit by a room behind flooded with daylight Source: Getty / Getty Images
Published 10 October 2022 at 3:22pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
ንኣእምሮኣዊ ጥዕናኻን ደሓንካን ዝምልከት ርክብ ንምግባር ናይ ሃገራዊ ናይ ስነኣእምሮ ሓለዋ ጥዕና ኮምሽን ካብ ዝተፈላለየ ከባቢ ኣውስትራሊያ ምስ ዝመጹ ሰባት ዘራኽብ ፕሮግራም እዩ ። ኣብዚ ዓመት እዚ እቲ ኮምሽን ካብ ጆርጅ ታውን ናይ ታዝማኒያ ክሳብ ይርካላ ኣብ ኖርዘርን ተሪቶርይ ፡ ኣብ መላእ ብሮሜ ዌስተርን ኣውስትራሊያ ፡ ከምኡውን ደሴት ፓልም ኣብ ኲንስላንድ ኣብ መላእ ቪክቶሪያ ን37 ማሕበረሰባት በጺሕዎም ።
