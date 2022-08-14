All Things Aussie

ብዛዕባ ወቕዒ ወይ ስትሮክ ኣፍልጦ ምዕባይ

A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke.

A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke (Getty) Credit: BSIP/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Published 14 August 2022 at 2:37pm
By Gareth Boreham, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS / A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke (Getty)

ወቕዒ/ ስትሮክ ሓደ ካብቶም ቀንዲ ጠንቅታት ሞትን ስንክልናን ኮይኑ፡ ከባቢ 770,000 ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ምስቲ ከቢድ ጥዕናዊ ጽልዋ ዘለዎ ሕማም ይነብሩ ። ብዙሓት ሰባት ሕማም ወቕዒ ንዓበይቲ ጥራይ እዩ ዘጥቅዖም ዝብል ጌጋ ኣበሃህላ ዘሎ ኮይኑ፡ ሰባት ምልክታት እቲ ሕማም ክፈልጡ ይተባብዑ ።

