Australia extends defence support to Ukraine

Russia has conducted a military exercise involving nuclear submarines, strategic bombers and ballistic missiles, but Ukraine's defense minister doubts nuclear weapons will be used in the conflict.

Published 28 October 2022 at 8:37am
By Essam Al-Ghalibfor
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS

This development comes as Australia donates another 30 Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine and sends defence trainers to the United Kingdom.
Russia is rehearsing its response to a nuclear attack on Wednesday (October 26) in an exercise involving strategic nuclear forces at a time when tensions are high over a "dirty bomb" allegation it has made against Ukraine.
The prospect of a new setback for Russia after its troops retreated from Kyiv and later in the northeast has fuelled fears that Moscow could use a nuclear weapon.




