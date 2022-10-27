Australia extends defence support to Ukraine

This development comes as Australia donates another 30 Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine and sends defence trainers to the United Kingdom.
Russia is rehearsing its response to a nuclear attack on Wednesday (October 26) in an exercise involving strategic nuclear forces at a time when tensions are high over a "dirty bomb" allegation it has made against Ukraine.
The prospect of a new setback for Russia after its troops retreated from Kyiv and later in the northeast has fuelled fears that Moscow could use a nuclear weapon.