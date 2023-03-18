Australia to buy up to 220 US Tomahawk missiles

The United States has approved the sale of more than 200 long-range missiles, destined for Australia under the AUKUS pact. The government says the weapons are critical to keeping adversaries at bay while maintaining the military build-up is about peace, not war.

The might of the United States military could soon be in Australia's hands after the US State department approved the sale of 220 of its Tomahawk long-range missiles.
The missiles have the ability to hit targets 1,500 kilometres away from the launch site.
Costing 1.3 billion-dollars, the missiles can be fitted to the navy's Hobart-class destroyers, and also fired from the Virginia-class nuclear submarines Australia is also buying from the U-S.




