SBS Ukrainian

Australian relatives welcome MH17 verdicts

SBS Ukrainian

Hollandse Hoogte

VIJFHUIZEN - The MH17 monument in Vijfhuizen. In the court at Schiphol, the court rules in the criminal case against the four men suspected of involvement in the downing of flight MH17. All 298 people on board were killed. Photo: ANP / Hollandse Hoogte / Jeffrey Groeneweg netherlands out - belgium out(Photo by Jeffrey Groeneweg/ANP/Sipa USA) Credit: ANP/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2022 at 11:07am
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A district court in the Netherlands has found three people guilty over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which killed all 298 people on board. The trial spanned over two years, with families of the victims travelling to the Netherlands to see the verdict being delivered.

Published 19 November 2022 at 11:07am
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's a ruling which marks the end of a pursuit of justice and the truth over who was responsible for the destruction of MH17 as it flew over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian separatist were found guilty for the murders of the flight's 298 passengers.
38 Australians were among those killed as they travelled between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur.
Advertisement
The three men were convicted in absentia, to life in prison.
One Russian was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

first snow in Lviv.jpg

Ukraine today - 19/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 19/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 18/11/2022

In Dnipro, 14 multi-storey buildings and an industrial enterprise were damaged, two fires broke out as a result of Russia’s missile strike..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 18/11/2022