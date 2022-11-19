Australian relatives welcome MH17 verdicts

Available in other languages

It's a ruling which marks the end of a pursuit of justice and the truth over who was responsible for the destruction of MH17 as it flew over eastern Ukraine in 2014.





Two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian separatist were found guilty for the murders of the flight's 298 passengers.



38 Australians were among those killed as they travelled between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur.



The three men were convicted in absentia, to life in prison.

