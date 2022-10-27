Charitable Foundation "Kharkiv with you"

Director and volunteer, Olena Rofe-Beketova, reveals various aspects of the foundation's work in the front-line zone. The work of the foundation provides comprehensive assistance to the victims of the occupied territories, which includes mental rehabilitation of people with amputations of various degrees.
epa10267291 Ukrainian volunteers prepare food for people in need, hospitals and nursing homes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 October 2022. Source: EPA / SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA/AAP Image
Published 27 October 2022 at 2:08pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Presented by Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS
A conversation with Olena Rofe-Beketova - volunteer from Kharkiv, director of the "Kharkiv with you" fund.
