Charitable Foundation "Kharkiv with you"

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

epa10267291 Ukrainian volunteers prepare food for people in need, hospitals and nursing homes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 October 2022. Source: EPA / SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA/AAP Image

Published 27 October 2022 at 2:08pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Presented by Viktoriia Berezka
A conversation with Olena Rofe-Beketova - volunteer from Kharkiv, director of the "Kharkiv with you" fund.

Director and volunteer, Olena Rofe-Beketova, reveals various aspects of the foundation's work in the front-line zone. The work of the foundation provides comprehensive assistance to the victims of the occupied territories, which includes mental rehabilitation of people with amputations of various degrees.
