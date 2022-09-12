SBS News in Ukrainian - 12/09/2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says extra sitting days will be scheduled before late October to make up for the cancellation of Parliament. Politicians were due to be in Canberra this week, with the Government due to introduce legislation for the establishment of a federal anti-corruption monitoring service, but protocol dictates that Parliament be suspended for 15 days after the death of the Queen.





Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson says that the election is too close to call, as final results show that a bloc of right-wing parties may defeat her left-wing bloc. Exit polls at first predicted victory for the incumbent left-wing coalition, but results are now suggesting the right-wing, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats could narrowly win.





One of the biggest navy exercises is launching in Darwin today (Monday, Sep 12). Exercise Kakadu will host more than 15 vessels, over 30 aircraft and around 3,000 personnel from more than 20 countries. The Royal Australian Navy's biennial international engagement event has grown in size since its 1993 inception. Speaking at the Australian-Japan memorial on Sunday, Commanding Officer H-M-A-S Coonawarra Captain Moses Raudino said the engagement is vital for maintaining peaceful between the two countries.





