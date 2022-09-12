SBS News in Ukrainian - 12/09/2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says extra sitting days will be scheduled before late October to make up for the cancellation of Parliament. Politicians were due to be in Canberra this week, with the Government due to introduce legislation for the establishment of a federal anti-corruption monitoring service, but protocol dictates that Parliament be suspended for 15 days after the death of the Queen.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson says that the election is too close to call, as final results show that a bloc of right-wing parties may defeat her left-wing bloc. Exit polls at first predicted victory for the incumbent left-wing coalition, but results are now suggesting the right-wing, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats could narrowly win.
One of the biggest navy exercises is launching in Darwin today (Monday, Sep 12). Exercise Kakadu will host more than 15 vessels, over 30 aircraft and around 3,000 personnel from more than 20 countries. The Royal Australian Navy's biennial international engagement event has grown in size since its 1993 inception. Speaking at the Australian-Japan memorial on Sunday, Commanding Officer H-M-A-S Coonawarra Captain Moses Raudino said the engagement is vital for maintaining peaceful between the two countries.
Advertisement
Domestic and family violence could cost the New South Wales economy 14 million dollars a day by 2026. Coronavirus restrictions fuelled domestic violence cases, with an estimated 106 thousand women in New South Wales experiencing new or escalating domestic violence during the first year of the pandemic. Research indicates the huge economic cost is the result of a lack of adequate funding for support services in New South Wales. New South Wales Council of Social Service Chief Executive, Joanna Quilty, says that support services are vital to addressing the psychological, physical and social impacts of domestic violence, and as a result reduce spiralling costs on the economy
More News: