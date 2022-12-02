SBS news in Ukrainian - 2/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Published 2 December 2022 at 6:44pm
2/12/2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. Chris Dawson has been sentenced to 24 years in jail for the murder of his wife Lynette. The 74-year-old was found guilty of the 1982 murder. The judge ruled Dawson killed Lynette so he could continue his relationship with his teenage lover. Sanna Marin has become the first Finnish Prime Minister to visit Australia. More news: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin talks to media as she arrives for an extraordinary EU Summit on 24 May, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.
Addressing the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Ms Marin says she appreciates Australia's support in Finland's historic decision to seek NATO membership, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She says countries need to work together to continue to weaken Russia's ability to wage war.
We should continue to weaken Russia's ability to finance the war. We must make the sanctions more effective. Our focus should also be on closing the loopholes in the current sanctions - and cracking down on attempts to circumvent them. Here too, we need partners like Australia. Finland has been an important transit country - and tourist nation - for Russians. We have therefore stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.
Gas giant Santos has lost its bid to restart drilling at a multi-million-dollar gas project of the Tiwi Islands.

Spanish authorities say their investigation is progressing into who may be behind a spate of letter bombings that have targeted organisations and government departments with links to Ukraine.

France and the United States have pledged to be a united front on Ukraine and climate change, even as tensions continue to simmer over U-S government plans to lower inflation. The pledge has emerged from the French state visit between presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, with the two leaders eager to discuss the war in Ukraine, and concerns about China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

Elon Musk says he expects a wireless brain chip developed by his company Neuralink to begin human clinical trials in six months. The company is developing brain chip interfaces that it says could help disabled patients to move and communicate again, with Musk adding it will also target restoring vision.

Former Socceroos player and SBS World Cup analyst Craig Foster says recent wins by Australia and Japan prove the teams are on a mission to match their European and South American counterparts.

