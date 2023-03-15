The National Indigenous Health Equality campaign prompted the National Close the Gap Day in Australia. While the campaign has grown over the last few years, there has also been controversy and debate.



Karl Briscoe is the CEO of the National Association of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and Practitioners:



We've really seen very little progress in terms of those particular targets. The targets, really, they're monitoring mechanisms. They do monitor how we are progressing. However, we believe that the priority reform areas are the biggest areas that'll get the better gains that are required to close the gap.



