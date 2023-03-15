The National Close the Gap Day in Australia

University of Sydney Law Professor Thalia Anthony (AAP).jpg

University of Sydney Law Professor Thalia Anthony (AAP).

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

16 March 2023 - National Close the Gap Day is being held to raise community awareness about health inequalities facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Since the campaign began, experts say little has been accomplished as issues including inadequate housing and legal injustices continue to remain prevalent in many Indigenous communities.

The National Indigenous Health Equality campaign prompted the National Close the Gap Day in Australia. While the campaign has grown over the last few years, there has also been controversy and debate.
Karl Briscoe is the CEO of the National Association of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and Practitioners:
We've really seen very little progress in terms of those particular targets. The targets, really, they're monitoring mechanisms. They do monitor how we are progressing. However, we believe that the priority reform areas are the biggest areas that'll get the better gains that are required to close the gap.

Australians are soon expected to have their say in a referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution. The voice to parliament is expected to provide First Nations people with a path to social, political and cultural change.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Day of Ukrainian Volunteer, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with warriors who stood up for Ukraine as part of various combat units..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 15-03-2023

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine today – 12/03/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian – 12/03/2023

Brave Fireman of a Burning Building and Holds Saved boy in His Arms. Open fire and one Firefighter in the Background.

Заходи безпеки: Як запобігти побутовим пожежам