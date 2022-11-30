The Ukrainian Museum of Australia: Exhibition

Director of the Ukrainian museum in Australia, renowned Ukrainian painter and architect Mаrusia Jarockyj, Melbourne. Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian
Published 1 December 2022 at 10:47am, updated 25 minutes ago at 10:56am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bogdan Rudnytski interviwed Maru Jarockyj of The Ukrainian Museum of Australia. The Ukrainian Museum of Australia operates to preserve, exhibit and collect artefacts, documents, books and Ukrainian folk art for exhibition, research and education which reflect the culture and history of Ukrainian immigration in Australia. The museum is located on the same premises as the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, Eparchial and Parish offices - 35 Canning St., N Melbourne.
