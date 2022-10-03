SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 4/10.2022

SBS Ukrainian

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian invasion troops in the areas of Mayorsk, New York, Zaytseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda..jpg

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian invasion troops in the areas of Mayorsk, New York, Zaytseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 4 October 2022 at 9:40am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS

04/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. Ukraine continues to push into territory occupied by Russian forces, pushing them back in the Kherson region that Vladimir Putin declared was annexed just days ago. Ukrainian forces have reportedly advanced rapidly along the Dnipro River, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops. Columns of Ukrainian troop vehicles have also been seen heading to reinforce rail hub Lyman, retaken at the weekend and a staging post to press into the Donbas region.

Five 
commanders of the Azov
 Regiment are currently in Turkey under the personal protection and safety guarantees of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, they will stay in Turkey 
until the end of the Russian war
 against Ukraine. 

The Gift for Putin project envisaged the purchase of a modernized T-72 “Avenger” main battle tank to be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine..png
The "Gift for Putin" project envisaged the purchase of a modernized T-72 “Avenger” main battle tank to be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s according to mil.in.ua, Ukrinform reports. The project, founded by Czech entrepreneur Dalibor Dedek, raised more than EUR 1.22 million in less than a month. “This covers the cost of the combat vehicle and its delivery to Ukraine. The project’s further plans include raising funds for the purchase of ammunition for the tank, as well as for Czech-made Dana self-propelled howitzers and RM-70 Vampire MLR systems. Earlier, the Czechs purchased two Bivoj reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles for Ukraine through donations," Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a report As Ukrinform reported earlier, France is preparing to deliver to Ukraine a new batch of Caesar self-propelled gun. Credit: Ukrinform.

Захисники України з 24 лютого по 3 жовтня ліквідували близько 60 тисяч 430 російських військових, за добу - 320 осіб. Як передає Укрінформ, про це у
Фейсбуці 
повідомляє пресслужба Генерального штабу ЗСУ.
Також ЗСУ знищили 2380 російських танків (+3 одиниці), бойових броньованих машин - 4991 (+16), артилерійських систем – 1405, РСЗВ – 338 (+1), засобів ППО - 176,
літаків
– 265 (+1), гелікоптерів – 228 (+1), БПЛА оперативно-тактичного рівня – 1026 (+11), крилатих ракет - 246, кораблів / катерів - 15, автомобільної техніки та автоцистерн – 3811 (+15), спеціальної техніки - 131. Найбільших втрат ворог зазнав на Краматорському і Донецькому напрямках.

1664778820-669.jpeg
Захисники України з 24 лютого по 3 жовтня ліквідували близько 60 тисяч 430 російських військових, за добу - 320 осіб. Як передає Укрінформ, про це у Фейсбуці повідомляє пресслужба Генерального штабу ЗСУ. Укрінформ.
