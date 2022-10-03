Ukraine Today - 4/10.2022

Five Regiment are currently in Turkey under the personal protection and safety guarantees of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, they will stay in Turkey against Ukraine.
The "Gift for Putin" project envisaged the purchase of a modernized T-72 “Avenger” main battle tank to be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s according to mil.in.ua, Ukrinform reports. The project, founded by Czech entrepreneur Dalibor Dedek, raised more than EUR 1.22 million in less than a month. “This covers the cost of the combat vehicle and its delivery to Ukraine. The project’s further plans include raising funds for the purchase of ammunition for the tank, as well as for Czech-made Dana self-propelled howitzers and RM-70 Vampire MLR systems. Earlier, the Czechs purchased two Bivoj reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles for Ukraine through donations," Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a report As Ukrinform reported earlier, France is preparing to deliver to Ukraine a new batch of Caesar self-propelled gun. Credit: Ukrinform.
Захисники України з 24 лютого по 3 жовтня ліквідували близько 60 тисяч 430 російських військових, за добу - 320 осіб. Як передає Укрінформ, про це у повідомляє пресслужба Генерального штабу ЗСУ.
Також ЗСУ знищили 2380 російських танків (+3 одиниці), бойових броньованих машин - 4991 (+16), артилерійських систем – 1405, РСЗВ – 338 (+1), засобів ППО - 176, – 265 (+1), гелікоптерів – 228 (+1), БПЛА оперативно-тактичного рівня – 1026 (+11), крилатих ракет - 246, кораблів / катерів - 15, автомобільної техніки та автоцистерн – 3811 (+15), спеціальної техніки - 131. Найбільших втрат ворог зазнав на Краматорському і Донецькому напрямках.
