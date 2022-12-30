SBS Ukrainian

SBS in Ukrainian - 31-12-2022

Published 31 December 2022 at 10:29am, updated 31 December 2022 at 10:38am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
And - the countdown is on - with the final preparations underway around the country for New Year's Eve fireworks. Australians are preparing to farewell 2023 with fireworks and festivities planned across the nation. This year marks the first New Year's Eve in three years without COVID restrictions, with many cities planning bigger celebrations than ever before.

Highlights
  • Final preparations underway around the country ahead of New Year's Eve fireworks ...
  • Former U-S President Donald Trump's tax returns released to the public ...
  • Tributes flow for football legend Pele and British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood ...
  • Police and ambulance chiefs urge common sense ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations ...
  • The Victorian government insists the Australian Open isn't going anywhere, following concerns Melbourne could lose hosting rights.
  • Communities across four Australian states are on high alert, with heavy rainfall tipped to create dangerous flood conditions.
    Residents of low lying areas of Menindee in far west New South Wales near Broken Hill were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a flood peak expected to be higher than the previous 1976 record level.
  • The body of a man missing since Christmas Day has been found in a remote area of Western Australia.
  • I-N-G [[Internationale Nederlanden Groep]] Bank has addressed an issue that caused the salary of employees accross the country to not be paid.
    The Bank blamed a glitch in its system for preventing the payments, and claimed it was made aware of the issue only on Thursday.
  • Donald Trump says the release of his tax returns is a "shame" upon the U-S Congress.


 






