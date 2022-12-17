SBS Ukrainian

SBS news bulletin - 17/12/2022

Published 17 December 2022 at 12:24pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
A vigil was held in the Queensland town of Chinchilla overnight to honour two police constables and an innocent bystander who were killed in an ambush by armed assailants. Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, and resident Alan Dare, 58, were gunned down at a rural property at Wieambilla, between the towns of Tara and Chinchilla, on Monday. The killers - Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train - died in a subsequent firefight with heavily armed tactical officers.

Highlights
  • An Australian and European study finds 30 per cent of all plants and animals will become extinct by the end of the century...
  • Ten people, including five children, perish in a fire in France...
  • Several players on France's World Cup finals team have come down with the flu.
  • Legal and integrity experts welcome the federal government's decision to abolish the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
  • A four-year-old boy who loved dinosaurs continues to inspire his determined mother's child road safety campaign nine years after he was fatally hit by a car on the New South Wales Central Coast.
  • Legal and integrity experts have welcomed the federal government's decision to abolish the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
  • Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the tribunal, set up 45 years ago to review government decisions, will be wound up, and replaced with a new body.
  • The latest COVID-19 wave is likely to peak across Australia before Christmas, but experts warn the nation faces further outbreaks.
    Professor Brendan Crabb who is the C-E-O of the Burnett Institute tells Seven that Australian case numbers have started to plateau.




 



