SBS news bulletin - 17/12/2022

A four-year-old boy who loved dinosaurs continues to inspire his determined mother's child road safety campaign nine years after he was fatally hit by a car on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Legal and integrity experts have welcomed the federal government's decision to abolish the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the tribunal, set up 45 years ago to review government decisions, will be wound up, and replaced with a new body.

The latest COVID-19 wave is likely to peak across Australia before Christmas, but experts warn the nation faces further outbreaks.

Professor Brendan Crabb who is the C-E-O of the Burnett Institute tells Seven that Australian case numbers have started to plateau.