SBS News in Ukrainian - 08/10/2022

- The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House says, after President Joe Biden referenced the possibility of nuclear "Armageddon".
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the U-S does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its current nuclear posture.
- Imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organisation 'Memorial', and Ukrainian group 'Centre for Civil Liberties' have won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
It's one of the most politically contentious awards in decades, seen by many as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander
Lukashenko for their aggression against Ukraine.
- Thailand's Prime Minister has visited the day care centre that was the scene of the country's deadliest mass shooting in history.
Prayuth Chan-ocha has paid his respects to the more than 20 children and 16 others who were killed by a former police officer in a gun and knife attack earlier this week.
SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS
Published 8 October 2022 at 10:50am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... Thailand mourns the deaths of dozens of children killed in a day care gun and knife attack ... The school district in Uvalde, Texas suspends its entire police force ... Sydney-siders brace for more heavy rain and flash flooding as wild weather rips through New South Wales ...
Published 8 October 2022 at 10:50am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Share