SBS News in Ukrainian - 08/10/2022

The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House says, after President Joe Biden referenced the possibility of nuclear "Armageddon".

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the U-S does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its current nuclear posture.

Imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organisation 'Memorial', and Ukrainian group 'Centre for Civil Liberties' have won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

It's one of the most politically contentious awards in decades, seen by many as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander

Lukashenko for their aggression against Ukraine.