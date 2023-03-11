SBS news in Ukrainian -11/03/2023

Ukraine says it has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive. In an interview published by La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aide Mykhailo Podolyak has said Russia has changed tactics.

Key Points
  • More torrential rain and flooding forecast for north Queensland...
  • Ukraine determined to fight on in the besieged city of Bakhmut...
  • Australia's Prime Minister wraps up his visit to India...
  • German police search for a motive in a mass Hamburg shooting...
  • Two match officials jailed over last October's deadly football stampede in Indonesia.
  • An Australian swimmer claims a new world record at the New South Wales state championships.
  • Australia says climate change is at the heart of its ties with India, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits the sub-continent.
    Mr Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have already agreed to accelerate a broader economic partnership and boost their defence ties.
  • More torrential rain is forecast to hit an already sodden northwest Queensland community, with residents expecting its worst ever floods when the river peaks.
  • The Robodebt Royal Commission has held its final public hearing, with a mother whose son died by suicide while being pursued for a false debt amongst the last witnesses.
  • Garbage is piling up on the streets of Paris as a rolling strike continues over the French government's plans to raise the pension age.
    President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly refused to meet with unions to broker an end to the industrial action.





