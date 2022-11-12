SBS news in Ukrainian -12/11/2022

An energy company that bulldozed a sacred Aboriginal men's site in South Australia has failed to participate in reconciliation, after an investigation found the company was in breach of international guidelines.

The Davenport mythological site near Port Augusta was destroyed in 2020 during the construction of a 270 kilometre high voltage powerline.

The President of a cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-19 cases, which has docked in Sydney Harbour this morning, is reassuring the public that strict safety protocols are in place.

There are warnings in place for further flooding in flood-prone communities across New South Wales.

The State Emergency Services say rainfall and thunderstorms are widely expected, saturating already full catchments and leading to flooding across many parts of the state.