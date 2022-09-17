SBS News in Ukrainian - 17/09//2022

Highlights The Queen's children stand vigil at her coffin as mourners continue to wait hours in line...

An inquiry launched after the death of a woman arrested by morality police in Iran...

Serious flooding strikes in central Italy, leaving at least nine people dead

Australia qualifies as definite starters for the Davis Cup finals week.

The United States says it has no plans to meet with Russia at the United Nations this week, following reports of the discovery of a mass grave in the recaptured Ukrainian town of Izium.



The annual gathering of world leaders is due to take place at the U-N this week.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to travel to New York for the high-level General Assembly meeting, with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expected to attend.





The Russian government says it has added 41 Australian defence lobbyists, reporters and local council members to a list of people barred from entering the country.



Named journalists from the ABC, Nine News, Seven News, Ten News, SBS, Sky News and The Australian have been included on the list along with several academics.





China and Russia have clashed with the countries in the AUKUS alliance over Australia's plans for nuclear-powered submarines.



Beijing has sent a position paper to the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying the AUKUS partnership involves the "illegal transfer" of nuclear weapon materials and that AUKUS countries are seeking to take the IAEA "hostage" so it could "whitewash" nuclear proliferation.

