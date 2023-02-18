SBS news in Ukrainian -18/02/2023

Key Points
- Fiji's parliament suspends the former prime minister for sedition and insulting the president...
- Thousands of New Zealanders left displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle ...
- Voter identifications laws expanded in a move to help migrants and Indigenous Australians ...
- Five former police officers charged with murder in the United States plead not guilty to the death of Tyre Nichols ...
- Australia bats a respectable innings in day one of the second cricket test match against India.
- Alex de Minaur suffers a devastating loss in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open.
- The death from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand continues to rise, with at least nine people dead, as speculation mounts about an undercount in deaths.
Australia Defence Force personnel and resources will be deployed to New Zealand along with disaster experts to help address the country's worst storm this century.
- Fiji's parliament has suspended the long-serving former prime minister Frank Bainimarama for three years for sedition and insulting the president.
- The federal government is changing rules to make it easier for people to enrol to vote.
It's expanding enrolment access, in a move Labor says will particularly help new migrants and Indigenous Australians.
- Six people have been shot dead in rural Mississippi in the United States, with a suspect taken into custody.
Among the victims are a man fatally shot in a store and a woman killed inside a home.
- Rescue teams have pulled three people alive from under collapsed buildings in Turkiye.
The rescue comes 11 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 43,000 people, left millions homeless and sparked a massive relief effort.