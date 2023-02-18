SBS news in Ukrainian -18/02/2023

The death from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand continues to rise, with at least nine people dead, as speculation mounts about an undercount in deaths.

Australia Defence Force personnel and resources will be deployed to New Zealand along with disaster experts to help address the country's worst storm this century.

Fiji's parliament has suspended the long-serving former prime minister Frank Bainimarama for three years for sedition and insulting the president.

The federal government is changing rules to make it easier for people to enrol to vote.

It's expanding enrolment access, in a move Labor says will particularly help new migrants and Indigenous Australians.

Six people have been shot dead in rural Mississippi in the United States, with a suspect taken into custody.

Among the victims are a man fatally shot in a store and a woman killed inside a home.