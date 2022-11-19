SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 19/11/2022

Published 19 November 2022 at 11:19am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Russian forces have kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country. As the winter's first snow fell in Kyiv, authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide after Russia earlier this week unleashed what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment of civilian infrastructure since the war began in February. About 10 million residents are currently without power, in a country with a pre-war population of about 44 million.

Highlights
  • The deadline for the COP-27 climate conference extended as world leaders work to resolve their issues ...
  • Ukraine's energy system crippled by Russian missile strikes ...
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch ...
  • Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev [[dan-YEEL med-VED-yuhf ]] in an epic three-hour battle at the A-T-P finals.
  • Football fans react to an alcoholic beer ban at the Qatar World Cup ...
  • The deadline for a global climate conference taking place in Egypt has been extended by a day in an attempt to resolve disagreements over major issues.
    The two-week conference, known as COP27, had been due to conclude on Friday [[November 18]] in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has directly spoken to Professor Sean Turnell, after his release from 21 months of detention in Myanmar.
  • Travel on Sydney's rail network will be free next week as New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet moves to head off major industrial action.
  • Football fans from around the world are reacting to Qatar's ban on alcholic beer at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
    The last-minute decision was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some fans.





