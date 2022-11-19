SBS news in Ukrainian - 19/11/2022

Highlights
- The deadline for the COP-27 climate conference extended as world leaders work to resolve their issues ...
- Ukraine's energy system crippled by Russian missile strikes ...
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch ...
- Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev [[dan-YEEL med-VED-yuhf ]] in an epic three-hour battle at the A-T-P finals.
- Football fans react to an alcoholic beer ban at the Qatar World Cup ...
- The deadline for a global climate conference taking place in Egypt has been extended by a day in an attempt to resolve disagreements over major issues.
The two-week conference, known as COP27, had been due to conclude on Friday [[November 18]] in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has directly spoken to Professor Sean Turnell, after his release from 21 months of detention in Myanmar.
- Travel on Sydney's rail network will be free next week as New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet moves to head off major industrial action.
- Football fans from around the world are reacting to Qatar's ban on alcholic beer at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
The last-minute decision was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some fans.