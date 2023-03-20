SBS news in Ukrainian - 20/03/2023

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says the UK has pledged a million pounds to the ICC this year, and that other countries are expected to follow suit during the conference [[being co-hosted by London and the Netherlands]].



The funding will go towards training for investigators to examine alleged war crimes, as well as psychological and practical support for victims.

