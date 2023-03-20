SBS news in Ukrainian - 20/03/2023

A soldier to face potential war crime charges over the death of a man in Afghanistan... The Greens say they may abstain from the safeguard mechanism vote... The champions for the Indian Wells hardcourt tournament have been crowned for 2023.

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says the UK has pledged a million pounds to the ICC this year, and that other countries are expected to follow suit during the conference [[being co-hosted by London and the Netherlands]].
The funding will go towards training for investigators to examine alleged war crimes, as well as psychological and practical support for victims.
The ICC has accused Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, charges that Moscow rejects.


