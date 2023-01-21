SBS news in Ukrainian - 21/01/2023

A meeting of western allies in Germany has failed to reach a decision on delivering German-made tanks to Ukraine to help it in its war against Russia. The United States has urged countries to step up efforts to help Ukraine, saying Russia is about to step up its efforts in the war.

Highlights
  • Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's Prime Minister...
  • A call from within for more multicultural representation in the Liberal Party...
  • Anthony Albanese congratulates the man who'll soon be his counterpart in New Zealand...
  • More than 17,000 weapons handed over in the first year of the national gun amnesty...
  • One of the world's biggest football clubs handed a fifteen-point penalty.
  • Arsenal's newest signing to possibly make his debut this weekend against Manchester United
  • The United States has released a photo of what it says is a weapons shipment from North Korea to a company helping Russia in its war in Ukraine.
    The U-S first claimed last month that the Wagner [[varg-na]] Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had received weapons from North Korea.
  • Chris Hipkins will be New Zealand's next Prime Minister.
    In a hastily convened leadership ballot, 44-year-old Mr Hipkins, currently Minister for Police and Minister for Education, was the only nominee.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has met businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates.
    Mr Albanese has used his meeting with Mr Gates at Kirribilli House in Sydney to spruik his government's record on climate change, which is amongst a range of interests Mr Gates is pursuing through his company, Breakthrough Energy.




