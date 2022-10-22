SBS news in Ukrainian - 22/10/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepared to push Moscow's troops from the occupied city of Kherson.



Mr Zelenskyy says Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.





Members of the United Nations Security Council have condemned Russia for its use of Iranian-made drones in strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.



Advertisement

Nations accused Russia of violating a U-N Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometres.



Ukraine has invited U-N experts to inspect what it says are Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets.





Communities in towns under threat from flooding in northern Victoria will soon begin to experience the worst of the disaster.



Water near Kerang and smaller surrounding towns was already high as of this Saturday morning with the peak expected in coming hours.



The Kerang levee is successfully holding water back but it might not recede for a month or more.

