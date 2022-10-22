SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 22/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2022 at 1:08pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS

In this bulletin... The United Nations condemns Russia's use of Iranian drones; Heavy rain and floods are affecting several states; Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet his Japanese counterpart in Perth today; Donald Trump subpoenaed to testify before the 6th of January investigation committee; And in tennis: Former world number one Simona Halep hit with a doping ban.

Published 22 October 2022 at 1:08pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepared to push Moscow's troops from the occupied city of Kherson.
Mr Zelenskyy says Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.

Members of the United Nations Security Council have condemned Russia for its use of Iranian-made drones in strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Advertisement
Nations accused Russia of violating a U-N Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometres.
Ukraine has invited U-N experts to inspect what it says are Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets.

Communities in towns under threat from flooding in northern Victoria will soon begin to experience the worst of the disaster.
Water near Kerang and smaller surrounding towns was already high as of this Saturday morning with the peak expected in coming hours.
The Kerang levee is successfully holding water back but it might not recede for a month or more.
Rain and thunderstorms returned across the state overnight while western Victoria experienced the brunt of wild weather.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine today - 22/10/2022

Iran Protests Analysis

US claims Iranian trainers on the ground helping Russia with Ukraine drone attacks

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 21/10/2022

The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament..jpg

The 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought