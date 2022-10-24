SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 24/10/2022

Published 24 October 2022 at 2:37pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Russia's defence minister says Ukraine could escalate the war by using a "dirty bomb", allegations that Kyiv has labelled as "absurd".

Published 24 October 2022 at 2:37pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Highlights
  • One person reported missing in New South Wales after a car enters flood water...
  • Boris Johnson declines running for Tory leadership...
  • Authorities step up their pleas for residents to listen to warnings as the severe weather intensifies...
  • China's president appointed to a third term in office...
  • The Diamonds achieve a stunning comeback win over New Zealand
  • Russia's defence minister says Ukraine could escalate the war by using a "dirty bomb",
The Bureau of Meteorology says two separate weather systems are expected to cause havoc across Victoria and New South Wales this week.
Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore says the first system is heading into Victoria from South Australia, and will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of the state, particularly in the north.

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture aborted its visit to Australia, claiming obstruction.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says that increasing migration will be central to the nation's economic success.

Ukrainian president Volodymy Zelenskyy has reacted to Russian suggestions that Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", a term for a conventional weapon laced with nuclear materials.
The suggestion was made by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu over a phone conversation he held with several of his Western counterparts.




