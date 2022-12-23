SBS News in Ukrainian - 24/12/2022

The operators of the REDCycle program have been charged over the discovery of a range of warehouses containing stockpiles of plastic bags. RG Programs and Services are facing three counts of failing to comply with the EPA's information-gathering processes.

Protestors have taken to the streets in Paris following a shooting that targeted a Kurdish cultural centre, killing three people.

A convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of unsolved murders in Europe and Asia is on his way back to France after being released from a prison in Nepal.

The British government has threatened to block a law just passed in Scotland which changes the way in which transgender people can establish their legal identity.

It is considering the use of Section 35 of a bill known as the Scotland Act, which would prohibit the bill becoming law if London deems it has an adverse effect on matters where the national government retains ultimate jurisdiction.