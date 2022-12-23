SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 24/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2022 at 10:27am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ukraine's president has declared he will continue diplomatic efforts across the globe as Russia continues its invasion of his country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine plans to strengthen its relationships across Africa, Latin America and the Pacific because it believes stronger ties with the Global South would bring "huge economic potential, as well as significant diplomatic opportunities".

Published 24 December 2022 at 10:27am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • REDcycle operators charged over the discovery of warehouses full of soft plastics...
  • Protests in Paris after a fatal shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre...
  • At least two people killed in a shooting in Paris...
  • Vandals destroy valuable heritage listed Indigenous rock art in South Australia...
  • Sanctions handed down to Melbourne Victory after last weekend's pitch invasion.
  • Rafael Nadal confident he can be successful at the Australian Open.
  • The operators of the REDCycle program have been charged over the discovery of a range of warehouses containing stockpiles of plastic bags. RG Programs and Services are facing three counts of failing to comply with the EPA's information-gathering processes.
  • Protestors have taken to the streets in Paris following a shooting that targeted a Kurdish cultural centre, killing three people.
  • A convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of unsolved murders in Europe and Asia is on his way back to France after being released from a prison in Nepal.
  • The British government has threatened to block a law just passed in Scotland which changes the way in which transgender people can establish their legal identity.
    It is considering the use of Section 35 of a bill known as the Scotland Act, which would prohibit the bill becoming law if London deems it has an adverse effect on matters where the national government retains ultimate jurisdiction.
  • Authorities in South Australia say they are investigating the destruction of heritage listed Indigenous rock art that is sacred to traditional owners in the Nullarbor Plain.
    The rock art was destroyed by vandals who broke into the Koonalda Cave site by breaking through barbed wire fencing.








Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine today - 24/12/2022

High angle view of nurse holding medical equipment while explaining to patient at clinic

Take time for health checks

Roman Sanzhar joined Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv as manager in 2021 (Karpaty Lviv football club).jpg

Ukrainian football coach now sharing football expertise with Aussie kids

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 23-12-2022