SBS News in Ukrainian - 24/12/2022

Highlights
- The operators of the REDCycle program have been charged over the discovery of a range of warehouses containing stockpiles of plastic bags. RG Programs and Services are facing three counts of failing to comply with the EPA's information-gathering processes.
- Protestors have taken to the streets in Paris following a shooting that targeted a Kurdish cultural centre, killing three people.
- A convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of unsolved murders in Europe and Asia is on his way back to France after being released from a prison in Nepal.
- The British government has threatened to block a law just passed in Scotland which changes the way in which transgender people can establish their legal identity.
It is considering the use of Section 35 of a bill known as the Scotland Act, which would prohibit the bill becoming law if London deems it has an adverse effect on matters where the national government retains ultimate jurisdiction.
- Authorities in South Australia say they are investigating the destruction of heritage listed Indigenous rock art that is sacred to traditional owners in the Nullarbor Plain.
The rock art was destroyed by vandals who broke into the Koonalda Cave site by breaking through barbed wire fencing.