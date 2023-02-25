SBS news in Ukrainian - 25/02/2023

Key Points
- Ukrainians mark the first anniversary since Russia invaded their country...
- Sydney to celebrate its 45th annual Mardi Gras parade...
- Two asylum seekers on Nauru stage a protest as they approach a decade in detention...
- The Brumbies gatecrash the New South Wales Waratahs' homecoming to Allianz Stadium.
- Ukraine's allies have announced further sanctions against Russia as efforts continue to isolate the country.
The United States has released details of new measures it is taking that not only target Russia but also "third-country actors" that are supporting Russia's war effort.
- The General Assembly of the United Nations has held a moment's silence in honour of the victims of the Ukraine war.
It comes a day after the world body passed a nonbinding resolution condemning the Russian invasion.
- Two cases of the H5N1 bird flu have been confirmed in Cambodia, sparking concern from health officials.
An 11 year-old girl from a province east of the capital Phnom Penh has died in hospital of the virus, while her father has also tested positive.