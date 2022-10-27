SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 27/10/2022

Published 27 October 2022
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Australian troops will be sent to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian soldiers. The Bureau of Meteorology has advised of major flooding possible in parts of New South Wales. The Bogan River is in focus, and is currently peaking at Dandaloo.

  • The federal government is stressing that the up-to-70 Australian defence force personnel being deployed will not be entering Ukrainian territory.
  • Syrian state media reported that Syrian and Russian troops conducted joint military drills in Syria involving ground and air forces.
    The two armies simulated attacks on enemy positions under the cover of artillery, and airstrikes by planes and helicopters.
  • The jury deliberating the case that accuses Mr Lehrmann of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins was dismissed earlier today 27/10 after A-C-T Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said it had been discovered at least one juror had undertaken relevant research in relation to the case.




