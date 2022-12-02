SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 3/12/2022

3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday

Published 3 December 2022 at 10:42am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Oksana Mazur
European Union countries have reached an agreement to cap the price of Russian oil exports at 60 US dollars a barrel. Poland had been the only member still reluctant to sign the deal, with their approval now paving the way for a formal agreement.

Highlights
  • The father of a pregnant Perth woman who died after a shopping centre attack pays an emotional tribute...
  • French President Emmanuel Macron meets with U-S President Joe Biden ...
  • Australia preparing for its World Cup clash against Argentina.
  • The Pakistani embassy in Kabul comes under attack...
  • Switzerland and South Korea have clinched the last two places in the knockout stage at the World Cup.
  • The Swiss have defeated Serbia, three goals to two, to finish runners-up to Brazil in Group G.
  • Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul has come under attack, in what Pakistani authorities believe was an assassination attempt.
  • A climate change protester who blocked the Sydney Harbour Bridge has been sentenced to a minimum of eight months in prison.
  • Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his company to pay over 1 million dollars [[AUD]] for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
  • A shiite cleric in Iraq has demanded his followers sign an anti-LGBT pledge.
    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling for “believing men and women [to] unite all over the world to combat (the LGBTQ community).”




 




