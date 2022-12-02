SBS news in Ukrainian - 3/12/2022

Highlights
- The father of a pregnant Perth woman who died after a shopping centre attack pays an emotional tribute...
- French President Emmanuel Macron meets with U-S President Joe Biden ...
- Australia preparing for its World Cup clash against Argentina.
- The Pakistani embassy in Kabul comes under attack...
- Switzerland and South Korea have clinched the last two places in the knockout stage at the World Cup.
- The Swiss have defeated Serbia, three goals to two, to finish runners-up to Brazil in Group G.
- Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul has come under attack, in what Pakistani authorities believe was an assassination attempt.
- A climate change protester who blocked the Sydney Harbour Bridge has been sentenced to a minimum of eight months in prison.
- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his company to pay over 1 million dollars [[AUD]] for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
- A shiite cleric in Iraq has demanded his followers sign an anti-LGBT pledge.
Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling for “believing men and women [to] unite all over the world to combat (the LGBTQ community).”